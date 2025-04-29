The trailer for WWE’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries Unreal has officially dropped, and it’s already stirring up plenty of conversation.

One major talking point from the trailer is a whiteboard that briefly appears, showcasing a list of possible WrestleMania matchups. Based on the timing, it’s believed the snapshot came from a creative meeting held during the winter.

We recently provided an in-depth look at the WrestleMania 41 matches featured, noting how many were altered, scrapped, or reworked over time. In the days following the trailer’s release, several WWE talents reached out to multiple sources, shedding more light on the situation. Some wrestlers revealed they had heard whispers about certain WrestleMania matches involving them but were never formally approached about the ideas.

Interestingly, multiple performers admitted they only found out they were once penciled in for a WrestleMania match after seeing the trailer — a revelation that left some surprised and others disappointed. Sadly, a number of names listed on the whiteboard didn’t end up making the final WrestleMania card at all.

One particular point of surprise within WWE circles was the inclusion of Asuka’s name. Sources noted that her appearance on the board was viewed as “very ambitious” due to uncertainty about her being medically cleared in time.

