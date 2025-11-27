Brock Lesnar slipped and fell flat on his ass on Monday night.

Just in case you hadn’t already heard.

With that in mind, “Big” Bronson Reed of The Vision appeared as a guest on the No Contest Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about the all-time hilarious blooper, as well as the reaction behind-the-scenes after the show.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On his reccollection of the blooper: “I saw him slip and somehow back-roll, get straight back to his feet. And in my mind, I was like, he’s either going to laugh this off, which he seemed to do — he laughed it off, we got to business — or he’s going to be very angry and all those guys in the ring are going to pay for it.”

On the mood backstage afterwards: “Everyone was quite chill about it. I think Brock himself said it. He walked through the curtains and he had slipped on something… Drew said in his entrance he almost slipped. So I don’t know if someone had wet their hair or some oil or something was out there on that entrance way.”

On how the same thing happening to someone else wouldn’t have gone off as well: “If that was someone else and they slipped, they’d probably fall on their ass and that’d be it. People wouldn’t engage anymore from there… But because it’s Brock Lesnar, he almost back-rolled and got straight back to his feet, took his cowboy hat off, and you knew, ‘Oh, he’s still going to beat the hell out of people.’”

For those interested, we have a previous report here at WrestlingHeadlines.com from Wednesday afternoon where we covered the backstage reaction to Brock Lesnar’s all-time slip-and-fall blooper from WWE Raw.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.)