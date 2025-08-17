WWE is not involved with AAA to take it over.

They’re not trying to change it.

These were the words Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque shared with the veteran AAA talent behind-the-scenes at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday night, August 16, 2025, prior to the AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event.

Before the show began streaming live in English and Spanish via WWE’s official YouTube channel, the aforementioned WWE Chief Content Officer gave a speech to talent backstage.

“I want to make sure everyone understands that we’re not here to change this,” Levesque stated. “We’re not here to take this over. We’re not here to make it something different. We’re here to do this with you, to enhance what you do, and make it grow beyond anybody’s wildest dreams.”

Levesque continued, “Let’s take on this tonight and build on it from here. All you guys have been doing it now, we’re going to do it together so let’s turn this into the biggest thing we can possibly think of, let’s dream big and go to work to make this everything we want it to be.”

Also present for the pre-show backstage speech from Triple H were WWE President Nick Khan and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels.

For those interested, check out our complete AAA TripleMania XXXIII Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.