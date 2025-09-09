— Bayley has admitted that she’s still haunted by voices in her head.

She confessed that she doesn’t know what comes next — or if any of this has even done any good. In a vignette that aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Bayley said,

“The last person I wanted to hurt is Lyra. Maybe….I just don’t know how Lyra can forgive me when I can’t forgive myself.”

That’s when the voices crept back in. One mocked her – “Are you done yet? Save this for your diary.” Another voice, softer, reassured her – “I’m proud of you for admitting your mistakes. Maybe you should talk to her.” The first urged her to move on, to do what’s best for them, while the second insisted – “What’s best for us is making it right with her.”

Bayley ended with, “I’ll make it right.”

— AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, stepping back into a WWE ring for the first time in over a decade.

Lee’s comeback was set to her iconic entrance theme “Let’s Light It Up,” performed by vocalist Kari Kimmel. On Instagram, Kimmel celebrated the moment. She wrote,

“AJ Lee is back! And yep… that’s still me on the theme song. I sang ‘Let’s Light It Up’ over a decade ago, and it’s so awesome to hear it lighting up the arena again! Grateful to be a part of something so iconic.”

The celebration stretched beyond WWE, as AJ’s theme rang out during Saturday’s Chicago Cubs game, keeping her hometown crowd buzzing after her SmackDown return.

Her momentum carried into Monday’s RAW, where Lee delivered her first promo on WWE television since 2014.

— Rusev scored a huge victory over PENTA on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

The match came after a tense backstage confrontation with Adam Pearce, leading to a hard-hitting, high-flying showdown in the ring.

The finish came when PENTA launched himself from the top rope, aiming to take Rusev down, but The New Day attempted to interfere. Seizing the moment, Rusev hit his signature Machka Kick mid-air and then followed it up with a pinfall to claim the win.

The loss extends PENTA’s losing streak to two matches, following his defeat to Kofi Kingston on the August 25 edition of RAW. Meanwhile, Rusev is now on a two-match winning streak after his impressive victory over Sheamus at WWE Clash in Paris.

— On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, the main event featured LA Knight squaring off against Bronson Reed in a hard-hitting singles match. Earlier backstage, tensions flared between the Usos as Jimmy and Jey argued over whether to step in if Knight ran into trouble against Bron Breakker.

Reed ultimately came out on top, leaving Knight defeated in the ring. The assault didn’t end there, as Reed and Breakker continued to beat down Knight — until Jimmy Uso ran in to make the save.

Jey Uso also joined the fray despite his earlier reluctance. Together, the Usos chased Breakker and Reed from the ring, leaving Knight alone with the brothers. However, Knight’s frustration was clear — he focused on helping Jimmy to his feet while ignoring Jey, who had just come to his aid.

Jey fired back with a spear, taking Knight down and sending a loud message. Raw went off the air with Jimmy and Jey standing tall over a stunned LA Knight, leaving the crowd buzzing over the Usos’ statement.