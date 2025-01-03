A big change has been made to tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Phoenix, AZ.

Earlier today, we reported that The Bloodline vs. Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman would be taking place on the show. Additionally, several sources have confirmed that Nia Jax will defend her championship against Naomi on tonight’s three-hour broadcast.

WrestleVotes is now reporting that Braun Strowman has been removed from the match and will be replaced by Jey Uso.

UPDATE: It’s official – the OG Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, & Sami Zayn) will face The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, & Tama Tonga) in the main event of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made the match official earlier this afternoon.

You can check out the official announcement below: