Some backstage notes following last night’s AEW Revolution pay per view:

-AEW President Tony Khan told the wrestling media in the post-show scrum that women’s division star Big Swole is battling Crohn’s disease, which is why she did not compete in the recent women’s eliminator tournament.

–The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer said that one of the members of Top Flight was dealing with a minor injury, and that is why they did not wrestle in the Casino Tag Team Royale matchup at Revolution, a bout that was won by Rey Fenix and PAC.

-Former WWE host, interviewer, and commentator Renee Paquette was backstage at AEW Revolution last night. AEW CBO Brandi Rhodes shared a picture with her and Renee showing off their baby bumps. Check that out below.