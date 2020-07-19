 Update On Bobby Fulton, Throat Cancer Reportedly Returns

We reported earlier today that wrestling legend Bobby Fulton of the Fantastics was back in the hospital and in poor condition. Now in an update from his son on Twitter, it’s being reported that Fulton’s throat cancer, which he announced had been completely removed several months ago, has returned.

The tweet reads, “The cancer has returned to a different part of dad’s throat. We will need a lot of prayers. Thanks!”

Check it out below.

