Some more information has surfaced regarding the brand new TNA Knockouts Television Championship title belt that was introduced at the TNA Slammiversary 2026 pay-per-view event on Sunday at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

As noted, the company introduced the new championship by having women’s wrestling legend Traci Brooks come out and show off the title belt, and announcing that a 16-Knockouts tournament will kick off on this Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT to begin the journey towards crowning the first-ever TNA KO TV Champion.

TNA Hall of Famer @TheTraciBrooks introduces the Knockouts Television Championship on Countdown to Slammiversary, presented by @iHeartRadio! #TNASlammiversary pic.twitter.com/bUzs5p2vpW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2026

In an update, ZBROS, the company who designed and constructed the new title belt for TNA, issued a statement via social media regarding the creation of the championship.

“We are super proud to announce The TNA Wrestling knockouts TV championship,” the company announced in a statement shared via their official Facebook page following the announcement at Sunday’s TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event. “Big thank you to everyone at TNA Wrestling for the opportunity and it was great working with our brother Craig again over at Hellfire Designs.”