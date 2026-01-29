Former WWE star Braun Strowman, now known as Adam Scherr, continues to recover from a serious health scare.
Scherr remains hospitalized as he deals with an infection in his knee, though the situation appears to be improving. The former Universal Champion shared an update with fans on social media, offering reassurance amid ongoing concern.
In a video posted to Instagram (see below), Scherr thanked fans for the outpouring of support he has received during his recovery. He revealed that he has undergone surgery to address the infection and noted that he is finally starting to feel the pain ease.
According to Scherr, he has spent the past four days in the hospital, but expects to be discharged soon, with only one more night remaining.
The new Instagram post from Scherr reads as follows:
Update on my leg. Again I cant express how much the prayers and love for some many around the old mean to me. Yall have helped get me through this. Still a ways to go but there everyday. Pain is finally starting to come down. Still got a lot of battle to go but I think we are over the hump and should get easier every hour.
I love you all very very much.
Matthew 18:19-20,
Again I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.
The power of prayer is so strong. I am so blessed to have some many of you care about me. The Lord heard everyone of you.