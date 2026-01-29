Former WWE star Braun Strowman, now known as Adam Scherr, continues to recover from a serious health scare.

Scherr remains hospitalized as he deals with an infection in his knee, though the situation appears to be improving. The former Universal Champion shared an update with fans on social media, offering reassurance amid ongoing concern.

In a video posted to Instagram (see below), Scherr thanked fans for the outpouring of support he has received during his recovery. He revealed that he has undergone surgery to address the infection and noted that he is finally starting to feel the pain ease.

According to Scherr, he has spent the past four days in the hospital, but expects to be discharged soon, with only one more night remaining.

The new Instagram post from Scherr reads as follows: