Fightful Select has released an update on former WWE and Universal champion Bray Wyatt, who was released from WWE earlier this summer.

The publication reports that IMPACT Wrestling still has a heavy interest in the Eater of Worlds, but that there is no deal currently in place, nor is there one close to happening. The promotion has even asked someone on their roster who is familiar with Wyatt to help convince him to join their ranks.

It had been rumored that Wyatt could have potentially showed up on this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which took place from Rochester New York, home of Wyatt’s friend, the late Brodie Lee. However, his non-compete with WWE was still not finished and Wyatt was unable to appear.

We’ll keep you updated.