There is said to be nothing to the unsubstantiated Bray Wyatt rumor that a constantly-debunked source has put out this week.

Wyatt has not been seen since The Fiend took a loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. In an update, Fightful Select reports that multiple WWE talents have seen Wyatt a handful of times since WrestleMania, and that he seemed fine. He has been backstage at more than one RAW taping since WrestleMania 37, but has not been there in the last few weeks.

It was also noted how talent and staff that have worked closely with Wyatt in recent times believe that he does want to be on TV. With that said, sources have not heard of a specific reason why Wyatt is not on WWE TV right now.

Stay tuned for more on Wyatt’s status.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.