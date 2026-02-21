It’s been well over a year since former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker has stepped inside a wrestling ring, but she’s not ready to close the book on her in-ring career just yet.

Baker made a brief appearance at a Sports Illustrated event, where she participated in a quick one-minute interview that touched on both her wrestling future and her dentistry career (see video below).

When asked how she’s feeling these days, Baker didn’t hesitate.

“I feel great,” she said.

Naturally, the follow-up question centered around whether she feels good enough to return to professional wrestling. Her response left the door open.

“Yeah maybe.”

The interviewer then asked what message she’d like to send to fans wondering if she plans to return to AEW or possibly wrestle elsewhere. Baker made it clear she still appreciates the support — and the speculation.

“I just love that the fans are still taking to me. So keep the chatter up, because I love it. So stay tuned.”

As for whether she considers herself retired from the business, Baker shut that idea down directly.

“I would not say I’m retired, no.”

Not retired. Not done. Just not active.

For now.

Baker also addressed her work as a dentist, revealing that she no longer practices full-time. The reason, she explained, stems from safety concerns tied to her on-screen persona. According to Baker, some overly passionate wrestling fans crossed the line during her time portraying a villain, including a few “scary ones” who allegedly made threats because she was a “bad guy.”

In related news, AEW President Tony Khan also recently addressed Britt Baker’s status.