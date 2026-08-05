Oba Femi’s victory over Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues to be one of the most talked-about moments coming out of the premium live event.

Femi defeated Lesnar in the Night One main event inside Hell in a Cell, with the match seemingly serving as Lesnar’s retirement bout. However, it was what happened after the bell that generated just as much discussion, as Lesnar returned to the ring to embrace Femi and publicly endorse him in front of the Minneapolis crowd.

Speaking with TMZ Sports following WWE SummerSlam 2026 (see video below), The Miz revealed that the emotional moment was not part of the plan and was entirely Lesnar’s decision.

“I think everyone was shocked about Brock Lesnar. And it wasn’t the fact that he lost. It was the fact that after the match, he was walking out of the ring and then turned back around and basically, as we call it, gave Oba Femi the rub. People don’t understand, creative didn’t tell Brock. Brock does what Brock wants to do. Brock isn’t told something. When he feels it, he just goes after it and does it. He’s a one-of-one. You’ll never see a talent like Brock Lesnar ever again.”

The Miz went on to say that Lesnar saw Femi as the company’s next breakout star, while acknowledging the expectations that now come with that endorsement.

“He was the next big thing, and then he passed the torch to what he believes is the next big thing. And that is a lot of pressure for Oba Femi, but I think Oba Femi is the type of talent that can withstand that pressure and hopefully be the next big thing in his own right.”

Femi also reflected on the post-match moment during the WWE SummerSlam post-show, admitting that Lesnar’s embrace and public endorsement caught him completely by surprise.

“The hug and the public endorsement was definitely a swerve. I did not see that coming. I knew that deep down Brock [Lesnar] has always respected me. He knows that deep down, I respect him as well,” Femi said.