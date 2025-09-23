The online pre-sale for two-day tickets for next year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” is now underway.

As advertised, WWE began their online pre-sale for two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2026 on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. You can take part with the code “ALLWWE” at Ticketmaster.com.

To help promote the news of WrestleMania 42 two-day combo tickets going on-sale today via the aforementioned online pre-sale, WWE released a new official promotional poster for WrestleMania 42, which features Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns pictured at the top, as well as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar on the bottom.

WrestleMania 42 will mark the first WrestleMania for Brock Lesnar in two years, as “The Beast Incarnate” missed “The Show of Shows” at WrestleMania 40 and WrestleMania 41 in 2024 and 2025, respectively. His last appearance on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” came at WrestleMania 39 in 2023, where he defeated Omos.

WWE returning to Las Vegas for the second year in a row next year marks the first time a market has hosted back-to-back WrestleMania shows since 1988 and 1989, where the show was held at the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey both years.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live results coverage of both shows.