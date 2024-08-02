Brock Lesnar’s status with WWE is currently in a state of limbo due to legal considerations stemming from the Janel Grant lawsuit.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company’s legal team determined that it would be important to keep Lesnar off television while certain aspects of the lawsuit were being addressed. This decision was not taken lightly, Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest draws and a significant presence on their programming. WWE is keenly aware of his star power and the impact his appearances have on viewership and ticket sales. However, the legal ramifications were deemed serious enough to warrant his temporary absence from WWE television.

The Grant lawsuit, which involves allegations against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE, potentially named Lesnar as someone that Grant was sex trafficked to. As such, the decision to keep him off the air is seen as a protective measure for both the company and Lesnar himself. When WWE’s legal team feels that the situation has been sufficiently resolved or that the risks have diminished, Lesnar is expected to make his return to television. This decision rests entirely with WWE and is not within Lesnar’s control. Despite his desire to return, it is ultimately up to WWE to decide when and if they want him back on screen.

Lesnar last wrestled against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023. He was expected to be involved at the 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL, but due to the lawsuit he no longer appeared.