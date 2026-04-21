A scary moment involving Bron Breakker took place during this week’s WWE Raw, after a chair shot from Seth Rollins went wrong and resulted in a legitimate head injury.

Breakker, who had targeted Rollins during their WrestleMania 42 (Night One) clash, opened the segment on RAW boasting about the attack and warning that he wasn’t finished with “The Visionary.” The tension escalated quickly from there.

Rollins’ music then hit, and he wasted no time rushing the ring for revenge. What followed, however, turned dangerous in an instant.

During the confrontation, a chair shot intended for Breakker missed its mark. Instead of landing across his back, the top edge of the chair struck him directly on the back of the head.

The impact split Breakker open, with new fan-recorded footage circulating online showing the severity of the injury in real time.

He immediately rolled out of the ring and collapsed against the barricade as blood began pouring from a deep cut.

WWE medical staff quickly rushed to the scene, attempting to control the bleeding with a towel while the situation was assessed ringside.

Despite the frightening nature of the moment, Breakker later regrouped and made his way back into the action once the segment continued, ultimately finishing the brawl with Seth Rollins as planned.

An official word on Bron Breakker’s condition has yet to surface, but as always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to filter in.