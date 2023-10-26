Tony Khan delivers an update regarding Bryan Danielson’s condition.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite concluded with officials checking on Bryan Danielson, who was seen clutching his jaw due to the impact of an ‘Orange Punch’ from Orange Cassidy and a Rainmaker from Kazuchika Okada.

In a social media post, Tony Khan shared the reassuring news that Bryan Danielson was able to make his way to the backstage area without assistance.

Danielson, alongside Claudio Castagnoli, emerged victorious in their tag team match main event against Okada and Cassidy, with Castagnoli set to challenge for Cassidy’s International Championship on next week’s Dynamite.