Bryan Danielson reportedly did not suffer a concussion at AEW Double Or Nothing.

As we’ve noted, it was recently reported that Danielson will miss 1-2 weeks of in-ring action after he suffered some sort of injury during the Anarchy In The Arena match at Double Or Nothing last month. The injury was revealed when Danielson was forced to miss a meet & greet in New Bedford, MA last Sunday. A staffer at the signing told fans that Danielson was injured and unable to fly, so he would not be there.

In an update, there are rumors going around that say Danielson suffered a concussion at Double Or Nothing. However, PWInsider reports that there is no official confirmation that this is the case for Danielson.

It was noted that Danielson did get “banged up” during the brutal brawl at Double Or Nothing, and he won’t be back in the ring until he is medically cleared.

It’s believed that Danielson will be back in action for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, if not sooner.

