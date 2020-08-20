Update on Buff Bagwell Following Car Crash, Injuries He Suffered

Former WCW and WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell suffered several injuries in the serious car accident he was in this past Sunday while driving in Cobb County, Georgia.

Atlanta indie promoter Ron Gossett, who is good friends with Bagwell, noted on Facebook that Bagwell sent him a text message on Wednesday night and said he hoped to be released from the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital today, but there’s no word yet on if he was released. Bagwell said he suffered broken ribs, a broken right hip, a broken left socket bone, a broken nose, a torn right groin muscle, and has lots of purple bruising on his body.

Despite multiple injuries, Bagwell said he will not need surgery.

As noted, Cobb County Police say Bagwell was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe at around 5:18pm on Cumberland Boulevard west, towards Cumberland Parkway, when he lost control while negotiating a curve. The Tahoe collided with the center median and metal fence within the median, then continued west across the eastbound lanes. The Tahoe then collided with a curb before crashing into a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station.

Investigators believe the 50 year old Bagwell was impaired by prescription medication during the accident, which they are calling a serious injury traffic collision. There were no other injuries or victims.

Stay tuned for updates as the incident remains under investigation.

