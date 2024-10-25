An update has surfaced on a key match scheduled for the TNA Wrestling pay-per-view this weekend.

During the October 24 TNA Bound For Glory 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT, a Six-Pack Scramble took place in the opening contest with big implications for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at this Saturday’s pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan.

The bout featured AJ Francis defeated Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan, Laredo Kid, Jake Something and Jason Hotch in the Six-Way “Call Your Shot” Scramble after stealing a pin over Kazarian from Callihan when Callihan connected with a Cactus Driver ’97.

As a result of the win, AJ Francis will enter the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at No. 20, while Frankie Kazarian will be forced to enter at No. 1.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 takes place from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI. this Saturday, October 26.