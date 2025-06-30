WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to congratulate Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill on their triumphs as King and Queen of the Ring at WWE Night of Champions: Riyadh. “The Game” wrote,

“She’s been nothing but dominant since her arrival…and now a win over one of the best earns her a singles championship match for the first time. Congratulations @Jade_Cargill.

The path back to the Undisputed @WWE Championship starts now for @CodyRhodes…#WWENOC”

She’s been nothing but dominant since her arrival…and now a win over one of the best earns her a singles championship match for the first time. Congratulations @Jade_Cargill. The path back to the Undisputed @WWE Championship starts now for @CodyRhodes…#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/6x2uGm7W5n — Triple H (@TripleH) June 29, 2025

Carlito has lined up his first post-WWE appearance.

Big Time Wrestling has announced that Carlito will go one-on-one with Matt Riddle on Friday, July 25. This will be Carlito’s first match since parting ways with WWE, following the expiration of his contract in June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThatGuyWrestling (@thatguywrestling)

And finally, hip-hop producer Metro Boomin, who has previously voiced his interest in creating WWE entrance themes, took to Twitter to share a photo of his studio setup — complete with the iconic John Cena Spinner WWE United States Championship on display.