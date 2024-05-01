An update on Cash Wheeler from FTR.

The AEW star is gearing up for his trial on May 20th in Orange County Court, Florida. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, a third-degree felony in the state. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for this Tuesday, May 7th, requiring Wheeler’s mandatory attendance.

Wheeler has previously pleaded not guilty to all accusations. The legal saga began when he was apprehended in August 2023 following a warrant issued on July 28th, 2023. As mentioned, he submitted a plea of not guilty to the circuit court of Orange County, Florida, on August 3rd, 2023. Eventually, he turned himself in on August 17th, 2023, and faced arraignment the following day.

According to the prosecution, the incident leading to Wheeler’s arrest in July 2023 was a case of road rage. It is alleged that Wheeler brandished a firearm during the road rage altercation. During the summer 2023 arraignment, Wheeler’s legal counsel asserted that he was unfamiliar with the other party involved. Notably, the prosecution referred to multiple victims during the legal proceedings.

Under Florida statutes, a conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm carries severe penalties, including up to five years of imprisonment, a maximum of five years of probation, and a hefty fine of $5,000.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on this story.