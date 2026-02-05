Ring Of Honor airs every Thursday night on the HonorClub streaming platform.

But will it ever secure a national, or even international television platform?

That was the question asked of AEW and ROH President Tony Khan during the appearance by the boss-man on the latest installment of the Battleground podcast.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts:

“I definitely am still evaluating the best opportunities for AEW and ROH strategically, and trying to put on exciting events. ROH has had so many great matches, even recently. I’m excited about the upcoming Global Wars ROH/Metroplex show. We’ve filmed some great stuff for ROH that’s going to be airing in the weeks to come. We have top champions there and I’m really proud of what we did. I think 2025 was my favorite year start to finish of all the ROH. The first year we had three excellent pay-per-views with some of the best wrestling matches I think ever, including to me the FTR vs. the Briscoe trilogy. Probably the greatest tag team wrestling trilogy ever, and one of the greatest wrestling trilogies I think ever. And what a great privilege it was to work with the late great Jay Briscoe, as well as Mark Briscoe and of course FTR, the AEW World Tag Team Champions.” “And doing these ROH shows, I think this year we put on great pay-per-views and also had great TV events. We had Global Wars Mexico and huge matches all over the world. So we did some really exciting things. And the people who watched ROH, I really believe would tell you that a lot of the best wrestling in the world this past year and best events came in ROH. So I can’t say exactly when and how we’ll be showing the TV to more people. But there’s a great platform right now with WatchROH.com that’s does well for us. And that’s why I’ve stuck with that for now until I figure out the best solution that works for everyone including AEW.”

Watch the complete Battleground podcast featuring the new Tony Khan interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

