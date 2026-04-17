Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have just dropped a major hint about his WrestleMania 42 status.

And it’s not what some fans were hoping to hear.

Appearing at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week, The Rock was on hand alongside Catherine Lagaʻaia to promote the upcoming live-action Moana remake, where she stars as Moana and Johnson reprises his role as Maui.

The film is currently slated for release on July 10, 2026.

While speaking during the event, Johnson shifted focus from Hollywood to home life, revealing his immediate plans following the convention, making it clear that family was the priority.

“Being a proud girl dad, three times, I have a daughter in her 20s, I have ten, I have eight…I have seven,” Rock said. “My youngest is going to turn eight tomorrow. Happy birthday Tia, I know you’re going to see this. I love you. I’m coming home tonight.”

That comment quickly caught the attention of wrestling fans.

With WrestleMania 42 set for this weekend, speculation had been building about a possible appearance from “The Final Boss,” especially given how heated things have gotten on WWE programming in recent weeks.

The ongoing tensions involving Roman Reigns and CM Punk have included personal shots at the Anoa’i family, Punk taking aim at Rock’s Hollywood resume, and even outside-the-box crossover chatter tied to TKO. Pat McAfee has also stirred the pot, hyping up the idea of Randy Orton stepping in to “save” WWE business in a high-profile showdown with Cody Rhodes.

It’s been chaotic.

And very deliberate.

Given all that, many assumed The Rock could play a role in the weekend’s events, but if his CinemaCon remarks are any indication, that may not be in the cards.

Then again, as always, “card is subject to change.”

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.