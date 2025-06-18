WWE LFG returns this weekend.

Season two of the WWE Legends & Future Greats reality series debuts on Sunday, June 22, 2025, with the season premiere scheduled to air at 10/9c on A&E.

In a change from season one, episodes of the second season of WWE LFG on A&E will be 60 minutes in length, as opposed to the 90 minute episodes that were featured in the inaugural run.

Scheduled as the legends for season two are The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley. The only change is Mickie James being swapped for McCool.

Featured below is the official synopsis for the first three episodes of WWE LFG season two: