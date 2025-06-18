WWE LFG returns this weekend.
Season two of the WWE Legends & Future Greats reality series debuts on Sunday, June 22, 2025, with the season premiere scheduled to air at 10/9c on A&E.
In a change from season one, episodes of the second season of WWE LFG on A&E will be 60 minutes in length, as opposed to the 90 minute episodes that were featured in the inaugural run.
Scheduled as the legends for season two are The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley. The only change is Mickie James being swapped for McCool.
Featured below is the official synopsis for the first three episodes of WWE LFG season two:
6/22 – Season Two Premiere – “Returning with familiar faces, determined newcomers and clashes; 16 men and women are vying for a WWE NXT contract; P-Nasty and Dani Sekelsky go head-to-head; Chris Island aims to make things not so welcoming for Harlem Lewis.”
6/29 – “Sparks fly and tensions are at an all-time high, as unresolved issues between Drake Morreaux and Bubba Ray Dudley come to light; Summer Sorrell, Haze Jamison and former Miami Dolphin Trill London have debut matches against LFG veterans.”
7/6 – “The Future Greats are switching it up, evolving their characters, and trying something new. Who will crumble under the added pressure? Sirena Linton shows a more villainous side against Zena, P-Nasty adopts a special finisher.”