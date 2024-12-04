– The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar are now listed internally in WWE as a babyface tag-team. The former duo known as The Viking Raiders were long-considered a heel tandem.

– In similar news, WWE has changed The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from the babyface side of things to the heel side internally. This is obviously following the two having a big heel turn segment on Big E. during The New Day 10th Anniversary Celebration on the December 2 episode of WWE Raw.

– As noted, following Katana Chance’s victory over Alba Fyre on the December 4 episode of WWE Speed on X to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament, Michin vs. Ivy Nile will take place on the December 11 episode to determine her opponent in the quarterfinals. On the December 18 episode of WWE Speed on X, Natalya vs. Zelina Vega in the first of two quarterfinal matches in the aforementioned tourney will take place.

– WWE will be running the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas one night after the TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view in the same city. WWE Raw will emanate from the arena on January 20, 2025 for the third episode on Netflix.

– Meiko Satomura’s retirement tour has added stops in PROGRESS Wrestling and wXw in Germany, as seen in the following announcements released today on X.

BREAKING NEWS Our first show of 2025 at the Electric Ballroom will be your chance to see MEIKO SATOMURA wrestle in the UK before she retires in April. Tickets on sale Sunday, 29th December! pic.twitter.com/P0mTWtXFxY — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 4, 2024

One Last Time: Meiko Satomura ein letztes Mal in Deutschland@satomurameiko, eine lebende Legende des Frauen-Wrestlings, bestreitet am 18. Januar bei #wXwBttR 2025 in der Turbinenhalle 2 in Oberhausen ihr letztes Match in Deutschland, bevor sie ihre Karriere beendet! Sie ist… pic.twitter.com/Ql9CYlVXtl — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) December 4, 2024

