A character change has been confirmed for a WWE veteran following this week’s episode of SmackDown.

During the September 4, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, a taped show from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, a storyline that has been going on for several months finally came to an end.

Johnny Gargano, who had become a mute planker on the weekly blue brand Friday night WWE shows, ended the streak on the 9/4 episode when CM Punk offered him a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While ‘Johnny Wrestling’ came up short in his attempt to capture the big one from “The Best in the World,” he has confirmed that the 9/5 show marks the end of the “planking” saga, noting that Friday’s episode wasn’t the end, but instead was ‘the beginning’ of the new Gargano.

“Last night was for the people who never gave up on me, even when I gave up on myself,” Gargano wrote via social media after the show aired. “I went toe to toe with the WWE Champion in the main event of SmackDown in the arena where I first fell in love with professional wrestling as a child.”

The Cleveland native then spoke about how the city has always had his back throughout his journey in the world of pro wrestling.

“Cleveland, I love you.. you had my back against The Best in the World,” he continued. “Punk said he now knows what it’s like to wrestle CM Punk in Chicago. All I’ve ever wanted to be was ‘your guy’, and make all of you proud. For an indie kid like me.. it was an absolute honor, and dream to finally get in there with CM Punk (who was the very first indie merch shirt I ever bought in High School).”

He wasn’t done there.

“I’d love to tell you I was at my best, but that’d be a lie,” he added. “After laying around feeling sorry for myself for 8 months.. Mentally and physically.. I’m a work in progress.. but I guess we all are. No more laying down. Last night was the beginning.. not the end. It’s time to stand up, be myself and put in the work to become the man I was always meant to be. For you. For me. For those who still believe in ‘Johnny Wrestling.'”