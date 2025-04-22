Tiffany Strattonn vs. Charlotte Flair was one of the most talked about matches heading into WrestleMania 41.

It was also quite a large focus coming out of the record weekend for WWE as well.

The highly anticipated showdown between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship was delivered as scheduled at WrestleMania 41, but the match featured some noticeably stiff in-ring work.

According to backstage chatter, Flair was “really laying it in” during the bout, leading to speculation that Stratton may have chipped or broken a tooth during one of their exchanges.

As noted, Stratton made a point after the event that she still has all of her teeth despite reports stating otherwise.

Despite the physicality, the match went on without any major disruptions, though the intensity of the strikes certainly caught attention behind the curtain.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)