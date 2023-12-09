Charlotte Flair suffered an apparent injury on Friday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI., “The Queen” seemed to suffer an knee injury during her singles match against Asuka.

Live reports and video footage surfaced from inside the arena at the annual Tribute To The Troops special on Friday night that showed Flair being helped out of the ring by medical personnel and referee Charles Robinson while saying, “My knee!”

The injury took place during a commercial break on the show, which was immediately acknowledged by the commentary trio of JBL, Michael Cole and Kevin Patrick multiple times on the broadcast.

Flair was clearly limping and favoring the knee throughout the final moments of the match, which seemed to come to an abrupt ending as a result.

Check out video of Charlotte Flair’s reaction to the apparent knee injury below, as well as footage of her being helped out of the ring after her match against Asuka on the show.

Charlotte Flair yelling “my knee” to Charles Robinson. Via @SteveFall pic.twitter.com/gmnP1eCiKN — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) December 9, 2023

Real ugly spot toward the end, rushed to the finish. Charlotte Flair says “My knee” as she’s helped out of the ring. Seemed to hurt her neck, too. Just awful, wishing her the best. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kjMFIyOQix — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) December 9, 2023