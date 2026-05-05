There’s a positive update on Chelsea Green following a recent health scare.

The former WWE Women’s United States Champion revealed earlier this week that she underwent a heart procedure to address supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), an abnormal heart rhythm she had been dealing with for years.

Fortunately, the issue was finally identified and corrected, and Green is already eyeing a return to action.

According to Green, a particularly alarming episode occurred around WrestleMania 42, where her resting heart rate spiked to 228 beats per minute and stayed elevated for nearly 15 minutes.

That incident ultimately led to doctors moving forward with the procedure, which was described as minimally invasive.

A scary situation.

But one that’s now under control.

Green took to social media to share details of the ordeal and offer reassurance about her recovery.

“After 10 years of dealing with it, we finally caught my SVT,” Green wrote. “My latest episode during WrestleMania pushed my resting heart rate to 228 for almost 15 minutes. Yesterday, Dr. Girgis spent 3 hours working on me… and I had to be awake for the last hour of the procedure!! Thankfully it was minimally invasive and I’ll be back to work very soon.”

SVT, or Supraventricular tachycardia, is a relatively common type of arrhythmia that originates in the upper chambers of the heart and causes it to beat unusually fast.

Symptoms can include chest pain, dizziness, and sudden spikes in heart rate, similar to what Green experienced.

Green has been out of in-ring action since February due to an ankle injury, but all signs now point to her being on the mend and preparing for a return to WWE television in the near future.