Chelsea Green is wasting little time getting back on the road for WWE.

Less than two weeks after undergoing a heart procedure, the former WWE Women’s United States Champion revealed that she is already returning to work and will be appearing at tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Green shared the update on social media after attending the Hollywood premiere of The Mandalorian and Grogu in Los Angeles alongside her husband, Matt Cardona.

“From #TheMandalorian and Grogu premiere tonight in LA straight to #SmackDown in Charlotte!,” Green wrote.

As noted, Green recently underwent a procedure to correct SVT (supraventricular tachycardia), an abnormal heart rhythm condition that had reportedly gone undiagnosed for years. The issue became more serious during WrestleMania 42 weekend when Green experienced an episode where her heart rate climbed to 228 beats per minute for approximately 15 minutes.

The procedure took place in early May, and Green had been recovering while also dealing with an ankle injury that has kept her out of in-ring action.

Even while sidelined, however, Green has remained part of WWE television programming. She continued appearing on SmackDown throughout her recovery and was featured in a pre-taped segment last week as part of her ongoing storyline involving WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The storyline has centered around Green repeatedly attempting to befriend Stratton, only for Stratton to continuously shut her down.

Now it appears Green is officially back on the move.