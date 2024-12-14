– Jade Cargill has reportedly been working on some outside projects while being written off of WWE television. Cargill is currently vacationing in Nassau and The Bahamas.

– WWE Hall of Fame legends Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart and Koko B. Ware have all been spotted in Long Island, New York today. As noted, they, along with other legends, are expected to make appearances at tonight’s return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock.

– CM Punk has been spotted in the Long Island, New York area after working the Cage Fury Fighting Championship broadcast as part of the commentary team on Friday night. “The Best in the World” teased on-air during the CFFC show that he would be making the trip from Atlantic City, New Jersey to Long Island to do commentary alongside Jesse Ventura at tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– Chelsea Green and Michin have both arrived at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, N.Y. for their showdown at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion.