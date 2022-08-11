Last night’s Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite saw the surprise return of CM Punk, who had been out of action since May with a broken foot. Punk, who is still listed as the company’s world champion, had a staredown with the current interim world champion, Jon Moxley. The Chicago Savior also hopped on his previously injured foot to show that he seems to have fully recovered.

According to PW Insider, Punk’s injury was as bad as previously reported over the last two months and he only just stopped using his walking boot. Reports are that he is still rehabbing and had told many that he was still in significant pain as soon as a few weeks ago.

Punk is not expected to wrestle until ALL OUT on September 4th in Chicago, but AEW has yet to announce that he will compete. Commentary made it clear on last night’s show that he was not officially cleared as of yet.

