“The Best in the World” is going to be in the house when WWE Monday Night Raw comes to Portland, Oregon on September 16.

That much we know.

As noted, WWE has advertised the return of CM Punk for the first time since his latest attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre on WWE Raw a couple of weeks ago.

The segment saw McIntyre break Punk’s bracelet and attack him as he was being loaded into an ambulance.

Since then, a Hell In A Cell match has been announced between the two for WWE Bad Blood on October 5.

Heading into the September 16 episode of WWE Raw in Portland, OR., WWE has made it clear that Punk will address the upcoming Hell In A Cell showdown.

“TOMORROW NIGHT on WWE Raw, CM PUNK is back,” the announcement read. “What will the Best in the World have to say about Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood?”

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.