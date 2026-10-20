Paul Heyman’s Heyman Hustle TV is set to present a special roundtable discussion this week featuring several notable names from the wrestling and entertainment worlds.

The roundtable is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, October 21, and will be hosted by Heyman’s son, Jacob Heyman.

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair have been confirmed as guests for the special, along with actor and wrestling personality O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Ahead of the premiere, the official Heyman Hustle social media accounts released a new promotional video featuring several clips from the upcoming discussion.

The preview offers fans an early look at the roundtable, which brings together the WWE stars and Jackson Jr. for the special presentation.

You can check out the promotional video below.