Update On Cody Rhodes Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced on Twitter that a medical update on former TNT champion Cody Rhodes will be provided on next Thursday’s episode of Dynamite. The American Nightmare was stretchered out by a medical team following his crushing defeat to the Dark Order’s Brodie Lee.
We will have an update on the condition of @CodyRhodes this Thursday, August 27th at 8/7c on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/L3sRGMvaw4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
-Best Friends versus Young Bucks versus Natural Nightmares versus FTR in a gauntlet match to determine new number one contender for tag team titles
-Britt Baker & Penelope Ford versus Big Swole in a handicap match
-Cody Rhodes update
-Matt Hardy versus Sammy Guevara in a tables match
-Chris Jericho will be on commentary
-Contract signing between Jon Moxley and MJF
