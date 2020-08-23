 Update On Cody Rhodes Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced on Twitter that a medical update on former TNT champion Cody Rhodes will be provided on next Thursday’s episode of Dynamite. The American Nightmare was stretchered out by a medical team following his crushing defeat to the Dark Order’s Brodie Lee.

-Best Friends versus Young Bucks versus Natural Nightmares versus FTR in a gauntlet match to determine new number one contender for tag team titles

-Britt Baker & Penelope Ford versus Big Swole in a handicap match

-Cody Rhodes update

-Matt Hardy versus Sammy Guevara in a tables match

-Chris Jericho will be on commentary

-Contract signing between Jon Moxley and MJF

