– Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, where he confirmed that WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be part of WrestlePalooza on September 20. Rhodes had recently been in Australia filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

– WWE has released a 75-minute video compilation chronicling the rise of “The Blue Blood” Hunter Hearst Helmsley to Triple H. The video, dubbed, “Story of the Hunter Hearst Helmsley (1995-1996)” can be seen in its’ entirety below via the official WWE Vault YouTube channel.

– As noted, “Main Event” Jey Uso is reportedly not turning heel despite showing a little more edge to his character in recent weeks, including super kicking his opponents ahead of WWE Clash in Paris, and spearing LA Knight on Monday’s WWE Raw show. Fueling the speculation was the “YEET!” master of WWE himself, who shared a post via his official Instagram stories after the 9/8 show in Milwaukee, WI., which read, “I’M BACK.”