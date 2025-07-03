It looks like “The American Nightmare” is continuing to expand his iMDB page in 2025.

In addition to snagging a role in the remake of the cult classic Naked Gun movie, with a funny part in The Naked Gun starring Liam Neeson due out August 1, it appears that Cody Rhodes will indeed be featured in the new Street Fighter movie.

As we reported earlier this week at WrestlingHeadlines.com, Cody Rhodes is expected to play Guile in The Street Fighter movie currently in the works. On Thursday, Deadline.com appeared to confirm the news, listing Rhodes as Guile along with other notable names such as Roman Reigns (Akuma), 50 Cent (Balrog), Jason Momoa (Blanka) and Andrew Schulz (Dan Hibiki), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Noah Centineo (Ken), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Orville Peck (Vega).

The part Rhodes is rumored for, Guile, is a fan-favorite since his debut in Street Fighter II, where he was famously played by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1994 film. The character is known for his military background, “Sonic Boom” special move, and signature flat-top haircut.

The Street Fighter movie remake is being developed by Legendary Pictures in partnership with Capcom and will be distributed by Sony Pictures. Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) is directing from a script by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New World).