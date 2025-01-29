The air date for AEW Grand Slam Australia on domestic television has been confirmed, per TNT’s upcoming schedule.

According to the listing, the event will be broadcast as a two-hour episode of AEW Collision on Saturday, February 15, starting at 10:30 PM Eastern on TNT. This follows coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend. While it’s likely that the show will also stream simultaneously on Max, official confirmation is still pending.

AEW previously caused some confusion by displaying an incorrect graphic during Dynamite, indicating that the event would air at 8 PM Eastern that Saturday. However, no official start time has been publicly announced beyond confirmation that it will air on TNT and Max.

Grand Slam Australia will mark AEW’s debut in the country, emanating from Brisbane. Initially slated for Suncorp Stadium, the event was relocated to the indoor Brisbane Entertainment Centre, reportedly due to lower-than-expected ticket sales.

As of now, only two matches have been confirmed for the event.

Make sure to join us here on 2/15 for live AEW Grand Slam: Australia results coverage.

