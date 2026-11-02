Despite recent speculation surrounding WWE Crown Jewel 2026, neither CM Punk nor Kevin Owens refused to travel to Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s premium live event.

Dave Meltzer addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, shooting down rumors that Punk and Owens were scheduled to face each other on the November 6 episode of WWE SmackDown because they were unwilling to make the trip to Riyadh.

The match, which will be taped on November 2, had sparked speculation about the two stars potentially declining to participate in Crown Jewel on November 7.

“There are stories around that some guys refused to go, and nobody refused to go,” Meltzer stated. “They think because the Punk match with Owens is on SmackDown that those two guys refused to go, and that is absolutely not true. I got the original card. The only change is that the tag team title match was gonna be a six-man with Oba, Penta and Je’Von Evans against Bron Breakker, Austin Theory and Bronson Reed. They decided to make it a tag match.”

Meltzer explained that the original Crown Jewel lineup had been established well in advance, with the decision to change the planned six-man tag team match into a World Tag Team Championship bout representing the only significant adjustment.

While dismissing the rumors involving Punk and Owens, Meltzer acknowledged that some WWE talent have expressed reservations about traveling to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing safety concerns. He also suggested that the originally planned six-man tag team match could still take place at a later date.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Oba and Bronson Reed end up interfering in that tag title match to set up the trios match at a point in the future,” he continued. “I’m not saying for sure that’ll happen. But that is the only change to the card from the card that was originally made a long time ago. So this was always the deal. Now, if you have read that there’s talent that doesn’t want to go, of course there is, and that’s obviously accurate. I’ve heard from people too, and Sean (Ross) Sapp reported that the people they’ve talked to say they don’t want to go. Of course they don’t.”

Meltzer also pointed to Roman Reigns’ participation in Crown Jewel as an indication of how WWE talent are expected to approach the event.

“Look, Roman’s going, and if Roman’s going, ain’t nobody saying no,” he noted.

In Friday’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer further addressed the speculation, reporting that there had been no confirmed instances of WWE talent withdrawing from the event. He also cited one top WWE star who indicated that declining to make the trip was not being encouraged within the company.

“There are no reports of any WWE talent pulling out or if there was even the option given,” Meltzer wrote. “One top star in the company told us that, to put it in the nicest of terms, declining to go is something very much not being encouraged. There had been Internet theories on one or two stars speculated on not wanting to go based on them not being on the card, but we were told that they were not booked on the card and that nobody has declined to go.”

Meanwhile, an additional report on Saturday claimed that multiple WWE wrestlers had requested not to be booked for Crown Jewel due to safety concerns.

That report also indicated that some talent already scheduled to compete in Riyadh had expressed concerns about traveling, although WWE officials reportedly assured those involved that safety precautions would remain a top priority.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)