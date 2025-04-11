WWE star Kevin Owens is officially out of action for the foreseeable future due to a neck injury that will require surgery, sources confirm. As a result, Owens will not be competing at this year’s WrestleMania.

Despite some earlier reports suggesting the procedure had already taken place on April 7, we can confirm that Owens has not yet undergone surgery. The operation is still pending, and his recovery timeline remains uncertain.

According to individuals within WWE, Owens is not expected to return to in-ring competition at any point in 2025. There’s also growing concern that he may be forced to miss next year’s WrestleMania as well.

Stay tuned for more updates on Owens’ recovery and the road ahead for the WWE roster.

(H/T: Fightful Select)