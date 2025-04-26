It turns out AEW Beach Break won’t be a one-night, four-hour special event after all.

It will, in fact, take place across two separate nights.

On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Excalibur revealed that AEW Beach Break would be a four-hour live television special. The announcement initially led to some confusion among fans, as many assumed the entire four hours would air in a single night.

However, it has since been clarified that AEW Beach Break will actually be spread out over two nights, with a Beach Break-themed edition of Dynamite airing on Wednesday, May 14, and a special Beach Break edition of Collision airing on Saturday, May 17.

Both shows are scheduled to be taped on the same night at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured below is whaty AEW’s schedule looks like heading into April and May:

* Wednesday, April 30: Dynamite in Norfolk, VA

* Saturday, May 3: Dynamite in Atlantic City, NJ

* Wednesday, May 7: Dynamite in Detroit, MI

* Thursday, May 8: Collision in Detroit, MI

* Wednesday, May 14: Dynamite/Collision Beach Break in Chicago, IL

* Wednesday, May 21: Dynamite/Collision in Albuquerque, NM

* Sunday, May 25: Double or Nothing in Glendale, ZA

* Wednesday, May 28: Dynamite/Collision in El Paso, TX