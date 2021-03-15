There’s a lot of speculation on if the WrestleMania 37 tickets will still go on sale tomorrow morning at 10am ET.

The Ticketmaster page no longer lists tomorrow morning as the on-sale date. The WrestleMania 37 page on Ticketmaster now has the following message:

“On sale date and time are in the works – please check back!”

For what it’s worth, the WWE website still has their original article on tickets going on sale at 10am ET tomorrow morning. The information on the WrestleMania 37 pre-sale has been removed, and no pre-sale has been sent to fans who signed up to be notified as of this writing.

Ticketmaster has also confirmed that WrestleMania 37 will use socially-distanced pod seating at Raymond James Stadium. The following COVID-19 safety message was recently added to the WrestleMania 37 tickets page:

“These events use seating in pods of 1 to 6 people per pod. Pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided. Tickets in a pod may not be sold or transferred to anyone other than family/trusted acquaintances who have chosen to attend the event together, unless all such tickets (i.e., the full pod) are being sold or transferred to one party. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests must wear a face covering – local venue rules apply.”

Ticketmaster has also announced that all ticket purchasers will have the chance to also purchase a commemorative WrestleMania 37 chair and a commemorative limited edition WrestleMania 37 magnet during the ticket purchasing process.

Ticketmaster still has the message up that says WrestleMania 37 will be limited to an overall ticket limit of 8 tickets. Night 1 and Night 2 will each have the 8 ticket limit. The door time of 4:30pm local time is also listed, as is the start time of 6:30pm.

As we’ve noted, the WrestleMania 37 combo and single tickets will range from $35 – $2,500, which is the same prices as last year.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. For those who missed it, you can see the WrestleMania 37 seating chart from Ticketmaster below.

Stay tuned for more.

