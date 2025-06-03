Mike Droese, best known to wrestling fans as “Duke ‘The Dumpster’ Droese” during his time in the WWF and Memphis Wrestling, was originally scheduled to be arraigned on May 28 in Warren County, Tennessee, on a charge of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

However, according to public court records, that arraignment has been postponed.

The records now show that a hearing in the case is set for August 27 at 9:30 AM.

Droese is currently out on bond, which was set at $10,000.

