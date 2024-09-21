Dakota Kai is on the comeback trail.

The women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media with a post teasing her return to WWE programming.

During the August 12 episode of WWE Raw, the company announced that the Damage CTRL member would be on the sidelines anywhere from eight to ten weeks due to a torn meniscus.

In an update, Kai took to her Instagram stories this week with three videos of herself in WWE that included the captions, “See,” “You” and “Soon.”

It seems WWE fans will be, well, seeing Dakota Kai soon!

We will keep you posted.