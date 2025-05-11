The Bronx Tourism Council released an official statement regarding WWE Superstar Damian Priest being inducted into the Bronx Walk Of Fame.

“Welcome to The Bronx Walk of Fame, Damian Priest! Priest is a WWE Superstar and world-class performer and athlete. He trained at his father’s martial arts schools in The Bronx and has since become a WWE World Heavyweight Champion, amongst other titles. Priest has had several iconic moments in the ring – including participating in a match against Grammy-winning artist, Bad Bunny. We are looking forward to revealing Priest’s sign on The Bronx Walk of Fame later this month. Check out his full profile on our new Bronx Walk of Fame app, Bronx WOF, which you can download on the App Store or on Google Play.”