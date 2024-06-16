– The early word on Damian Priest is that his knee injury from Saturday’s WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event is not serious. Although he had a noticeable limp and spoke about it at the post-show press conference, as did Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the early word coming out of the show is that he is fine, and was mostly just effectively selling during the match. WWE was reportedly very happy internally with the performance of The Judgment Day leader in the main event of the international PLE on June 15 from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

– WWE NXT writer Johnny Russo was among those backstage at the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view this past Friday night, June 14, from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

– A source close to Fanatics noted that Cody Rhodes took part in a private signing recently that resulted in 500 belts immediately being sold. Regarding the merchandise-moving ability of “The American Nightmare,” it’s also worth noting that the WWE Universal Champion sold the most merchandise of anyone at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland PLE this weekend. Other top merchandise-movers were CM Punk and the “Scotland 3:16” shirt.

– Former WWE tag-team MxM, Mansoor and Mason Madden, were backstage at AEW Collision this past Saturday night, June 15, in Youngstown, Ohio.

– Regarding the AEW return of “Hangman” Adam Page, as of this weekend, he was not expected to be at the AEW Dynamite show this coming Wednesday, June 19, at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

