Damian Priest hung onto his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Just barely.

Following his narrow victory over Drew McIntyre due to an assist from CM Punk at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland, The Judgment Day leader spoke about suffering a potential knee injury while appearing at the post-show press conference.

Priest noted his knee “felt like trash,” which was acknowledged on the broadcast with the commentators pointing out his noticeable limping throughout the main event title tilt.

“It feels like trash now,” Priest said. “I didn’t even go to medical yet so I could do this and answer your questions so you’re welcome. Docs will check it out but I mean, I ain’t going anywhere. I was able to beat Drew McIntyre with one foot, so I’m pretty sure I’m all good to go.”

Also during the WWE Castle post-show presser, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed Priest’s injury status.

“I’m really hoping when I leave here I’m gonna get good news because while he is walking around okay now, I’m sure adrenaline is carrying him through that,” Levesque said. “There is such a fine line between what we do being safe and what we do not being safe.”

