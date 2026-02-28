Danhausen’s status with AEW appears to be up in the air.

The former AEW star has been removed from the official AEW roster page. As of Friday, February 27, Danhausen was still listed among the company’s active talent. However, his profile has since been taken down from the promotion’s website.

In the past, talent being removed from the roster page has often signaled that they are no longer with the company.

Adding further fuel to the speculation, Danhausen took to social media throughout Friday with a series of eyebrow-raising posts.

Among them were references to being “free,” including an image of the Genie from Aladdin losing his shackles, along with the song “Freedom Slam” by Freedom.

As noted, many have connected the dots between the post and the mystery crate angle in WWE, which culminates tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Very nice.

Very free?

As of this writing, there has been no official statement from AEW regarding Danhausen’s status.

We’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available.