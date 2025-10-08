The critically acclaimed Dark Side of the Ring documentary series is officially coming back for another round of behind-the-scenes wrestling stories.

News broke on Tuesday evening that VICE TV has renewed the popular pro wrestling docuseries for a seventh season. Reports also confirm that production on new episodes is already underway, with some filming having taken place several weeks ago in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dark Side of the Ring originally premiered on VICE TV in April 2019 and quickly developed a cult following for its deep dives into some of wrestling’s most controversial and emotional stories. The show is known for its raw, unfiltered look at real-life scandals, tragedies, and untold tales from inside the business, often topics that are often glossed over by mainstream media.

The most recent installment, Season Six, premiered in March 2025 and featured episodes spotlighting ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, Billy Jack Haynes, Daffney, Ludvig Borga, and Muhammad Hassan. Each season has tackled hard-hitting subjects ranging from the Chris Benoit double murder-suicide and Owen Hart’s tragic fall to the chaotic behind-the-scenes world that shaped wrestling’s most infamous eras.

The show’s success has helped VICE TV expand the “Dark Side” franchise into other pop culture territories, launching spinoffs such as Dark Side of the 90s, Dark Side of the 2000s, and Dark Side of Comedy, just to name a few.

In addition to the main series, VICE TV has continued to invest in wrestling-related content. In 2024, they aired Who Killed WCW?, a four-part documentary series produced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions company, chronicling the meteoric rise and eventual collapse of World Championship Wrestling, once WWE’s most formidable rival.

No premiere date for Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 has been announced as of yet, but with filming already underway, more details are expected to surface in the coming months.

The YouTube player embedded below features the promotional trailer for the aforementioned sixth season of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV, which is the newest season to date, and is available for OnDemand viewing wherever you can watch the popular documentary series.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the return of Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV continue to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)